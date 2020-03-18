The residents of the Milton School District have an important decision to make in the April 7 election. I encourage you to vote for Mike Hoffman for Milton School Board.
I have known Mike for more than 20 years. I’ve met few others who have such passion for and understanding of how public education benefits both the student and the community. I know Mike to be extremely careful and responsible with budgets and spending, especially when making decisions with the nonprofits he has led. When Mike says he will do something, you can be assured he will give 110%. He demonstrates the highest integrity and is not afraid to ask hard, thoughtful questions.
All of these reasons and many more will make Mike an excellent school board member. I urge you to join me in casting your vote for Mike Hoffman for Milton School Board.
ANGELA MULLEN
Milton