Joe Biden supports the anti-cop movement that is plaguing this county.
Crime has started to erode cities and create further division among Americans. Meanwhile, it seems Biden’s claims of “redirecting” funds from the police budget and “re-imagine policing” is just a roundabout way of saying that he intends to cut the budget and decrease law enforcement.
Sadly, this anti-cop propaganda and public distaste for police will have condemnable effects on communities in the future. No one will want to be a cop anymore, and no one will want to put their lives on the line every shift for little pay and no protection. Could you imagine if we allow anyone that applies for the job to become an officer? Defunding the police is not a noble solution, it is only worsening many of the issues we currently face.
Thankfully, President Trump supports law enforcement and will not allow the police to be defunded. I believe this president will fight to keep Madison and cities all over this country safe. When I go to the polls in November, I will be voting for the safety of our country when I vote for Donald Trump.
TOM NELSON
Janesville