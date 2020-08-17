Assembly leader Vos and State Senate leader Fitzgerald are hoping to totally undermine the democratic process in Wisconsin.
They have used the unfair practice of gerrymandering to elect a majority in the Assembly and Senate. Despite more votes in the last election going to Democratic candidates, they have polluted the process to favor their narrow-minded focus on power. They hope to add to their majority to take away the governor's veto power.
If successful, we will have only one branch of governance. The Supreme Court is stacked in support of the Republican Legislature and will do what they are told.
Unless things change significantly, Wisconsin will be gerrymandered again for the next decade, and democracy will fade farther into the past and a narrow, self-serving Legislature will rule our state.
Please realize what we are facing and vote to get us back to the Wisconsin tradition of a fair and balanced approach that benefits us all.
GENE BIER
Milton