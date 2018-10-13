Regarding the people running for the U.S. Senate and Congress, this is really an easy decision. Forget all the garbage that is being put out in the news media from the people running for office.
If you are satisfied with your tax break for all working people, appreciate the small unemployment lines and want border security with a wall for our safety in this country, then vote for the person who will work with the president! It is that simple. Otherwise, all that has been positive will come to a standstill.
Have the people in office voted for the bills that would help this country and the people in it?
You may not like this president as a person, but he is the only person at this time that has been able to do what he said he would do!
As for the foreign policy, he has done great things that has brought manufacturing back in this country and created more jobs. It is great to have a very successful business person as president for a change!
Vote for the candidate who will work with the president, and our country will continue to grow. It is that simple!
ELGIE REWEY
Janesville
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse