As the chair of the Wisconsin First Congressional District Democrats, I am proud to announce on behalf of our organization that we are formally endorsing Ann Roe as the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives.
She is running for the House to bring service back to Wisconsin’s First Congressional District. She will fight for better jobs, affordable health care and quality education. Roe is ready to bring her no-nonsense approach to the House to make sure our community has a seat at the table.
Roe will fight for our small businesses, more jobs and better wages for our workers. She will also fight for quality health care and education that our children deserve and need to succeed in the future. Roe has worked toward these goals her entire life and will fight for these goals as the representative for the Wisconsin First Congressional District.
Rep. Bryan Steil is not the person to represent us in Washington. Time after time, he puts politics above serving the people of his district. His pattern of behavior is predictable. He complains about the real issues facing people in this district, plays the blame game and does not do a single thing to provide real solutions. This is not the type of representation that Wisconsin’s First Congressional District needs. We deserve better. Ann Roe is the representation that we need in Washington.