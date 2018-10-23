Here are the top three reasons to vote for Democrats:
Health care. Democrats have consistently supported health care. But Republicans conveniently decided to do so just before the November elections and some even lied about their votes to end protections for preconditions. Moreover, Gov. Scott Walker turned down a billion dollars in federal aid for Medicaid, requiring Wisconsin taxpayers to pay the billion instead. Republicans are talking about cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. I, for one, love my Medicare and wish all of you, whatever your age, could enjoy national-level, Medicare-type health care like people in every other developed nation.
Education. Walker in the past cut funding for schools and cut benefits and collective bargaining for teachers, causing a historic teacher shortage. But suddenly, with elections coming up, he has increased school aid to get voters. And on the national level, the education secretary is eager to privatize every school in the nation, creating “for profit” schools. Excellent public education should be available for your child and for every child in our nation.
Climate change. Are you witnessing the increasing devastation of extreme hurricanes, tornadoes and fires, killing and ruining the lives of our fellow Americans? Despite many Republican deniers, climate change is here, and it’s real. And it’s time to do something to avoid the worst of it. Top international scientists give us only a dozen years to begin to address the problem. Democrats have consistently recognized climate change and want to act to save lives and livelihoods. Don’t you?
MARIETTE NOWAK
East Troy
