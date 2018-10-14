The Rock County clerk of circuit court race is probably not a race people consider before seeing it on their ballot. Many are surprised to learn that the race is a partisan race (What’s political about managing the court’s records?). For the first time in a long time, this race has not already been decided after the Democratic primary. Chelo Dassow is running as an independent, and she will appear on the ballot this November.

Full disclosure, I’ve taken a vow to support Chelo in sickness and in health, for richer and for poorer, so it probably won’t come as a shock that I am supporting her in this endeavor. Nonetheless, she is the best candidate for the office. Chelo currently works in the circuit court clerk's office as a deputy clerk so she knows what the most pressing needs facing the office are. Prior to that, she worked as a correctional officer, so she knows how to handle difficult situations.

She’s an Iraq War veteran, and as a sergeant in the National Guard, she developed the skills necessary to lead people. She’s also an amazing wife, loving mother and an all-around amazing human being. Her work ethic is unmatched by anyone anywhere. This November, as you’re deciding which political party is going to control the House and Senate and who should control the governor’s mansion, I’d ask you to consider voting for an independent for an office that should be free from partisan influence.

ADAM DASSOW

Janesville

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse