The Rock County clerk of circuit court race is probably not a race people consider before seeing it on their ballot. Many are surprised to learn that the race is a partisan race (What’s political about managing the court’s records?). For the first time in a long time, this race has not already been decided after the Democratic primary. Chelo Dassow is running as an independent, and she will appear on the ballot this November.
Full disclosure, I’ve taken a vow to support Chelo in sickness and in health, for richer and for poorer, so it probably won’t come as a shock that I am supporting her in this endeavor. Nonetheless, she is the best candidate for the office. Chelo currently works in the circuit court clerk's office as a deputy clerk so she knows what the most pressing needs facing the office are. Prior to that, she worked as a correctional officer, so she knows how to handle difficult situations.
She’s an Iraq War veteran, and as a sergeant in the National Guard, she developed the skills necessary to lead people. She’s also an amazing wife, loving mother and an all-around amazing human being. Her work ethic is unmatched by anyone anywhere. This November, as you’re deciding which political party is going to control the House and Senate and who should control the governor’s mansion, I’d ask you to consider voting for an independent for an office that should be free from partisan influence.
ADAM DASSOW
Janesville
