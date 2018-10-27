I don't buy the "borrow and spend" used by Wisconsin Republican legislators for Foxconn and for transportation funding. Private businesses use their good reputation and ideas to leverage their plans into action. I don't blame private industry for trying, but it's not good for governments to get mixed up in this financial jungle.
Foxconn doesn't even have a good reputation. This secretive company had to block up windows and place safety nets around one of its Asian factories. Its employees were jumping off in despair, according to "Behemoth" by Josh Freeman. The project is trying to use hostile eminent domain to seize the Creuziger's family farm in Mount Pleasant.
According to the state Legislative Fiscal Bureau, 22.3 percent of Wisconsin's transportation budget is projected to go to debt retirement in 2019. This figure has almost doubled since Scott Walker has been governor. His false campaign ads brag of a budget surplus.
Vote Nov. 6 to show you don't buy the "borrow and spend" of the Republican state legislators.
ED JEANETTE
Edgerton
