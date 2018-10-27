I don't buy the "borrow and spend" used by Wisconsin Republican legislators for Foxconn and for transportation funding. Private businesses use their good reputation and ideas to leverage their plans into action. I don't blame private industry for trying, but it's not good for governments to get mixed up in this financial jungle.

Foxconn doesn't even have a good reputation. This secretive company had to block up windows and place safety nets around one of its Asian factories. Its employees were jumping off in despair, according to "Behemoth" by Josh Freeman. The project is trying to use hostile eminent domain to seize the Creuziger's family farm in Mount Pleasant.

According to the state Legislative Fiscal Bureau, 22.3 percent of Wisconsin's transportation budget is projected to go to debt retirement in 2019. This figure has almost doubled since Scott Walker has been governor. His false campaign ads brag of a budget surplus.

Vote Nov. 6 to show you don't buy the "borrow and spend" of the Republican state legislators.

ED JEANETTE

Edgerton

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse