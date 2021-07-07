I am once again disappointed and dismayed by the actions of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. He is doing his best to undermine our democracy and using my tax dollars to accomplish that goal. And hiring former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to lead on this goose chase is supposed to legitimize his actions?
We had a 2020 election like no other. Election administrators saw the negative effect that the coronavirus would have on turnout, and they adjusted to make it safe and convenient to vote. The election went well, and there were no serious violations. That result should show the need for election reform that would make voting easier.
Instead, Vos is questioning the result and, despite that result being verified, is pandering to a former president in hopes of some personal recognition. Vos sees more value in diminishing our democracy than standing up for Wisconsin values. He wants to limit voting to maintain his gerrymandered majority. He wants to look good to the people he has convinced that our state is corrupt.
Please pay attention to this critical point in our history. Will rights be taken away from legitimate voters? Will this corrupt politician be allowed to lead Wisconsin? Will we look back at this day and wish that we had taken the actions needed to preserve our sacred democracy?
GENE BIER
Milton