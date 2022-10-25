I am writing to comment on 43rd Assembly district candidate Jenna Jacobson’s (D) stance on red flag laws. As a retired Air Force officer, I took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. Red flag laws violate and infringe on our rights enumerated in that Constitution in several areas:
2nd Amendment (right to keep and bear arms).
4th Amendment (protection against unreasonable search and seizures).
5th Amendment (right to due process, just compensation, self-incrimination).
6th Amendment (right to confront accusers, cross-examine witnesses, have a public defender).
Many law-abiding citizens enjoy the shooting sports in the form of hunting, trap & skeet, precision marksmanship, et cetera. Red flag laws can lead to these same law-abiding citizens having their firearms confiscated without any opportunity to defend their rights.
While the debate regarding Red flag laws has primarily focused on guns, what could stop an over-reaching government from extending the laws to encompass other facets of our daily lives? These laws would allow an unnamed accuser with an axe to grind to take away our personal rights enshrined in the constitution of the United States. As a veteran, as a citizen, I find Jacobson’s position appalling.
Her opponent, Marisa Voelkel (R), fully supports our rights. As a hobbyist shooter she deeply values our Second Amendment rights. Marisa has many admirable viewpoints, and one of the best is her opposition to red flag laws.