I am writing to comment on 43rd Assembly district candidate Jenna Jacobson’s (D) stance on red flag laws. As a retired Air Force officer, I took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. Red flag laws violate and infringe on our rights enumerated in that Constitution in several areas:

  • 2nd Amendment (right to keep and bear arms).
  • 4th Amendment (protection against unreasonable search and seizures).
  • 5th Amendment (right to due process, just compensation, self-incrimination).
  • 6th Amendment (right to confront accusers, cross-examine witnesses, have a public defender).
