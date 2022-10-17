The last three years of our lives certainly have been the most challenging for most of us. They look nothing like the world we all grew up in. Once upon a time, we didn’t let politics get in the way of friendships. Politicians didn’t cross the line into extremes. School boards kept ideology out of our schools. Compromises and sacrifices were made. Keeping American’s unified was more important.
During the pandemic and the election cycles of 2020-2021, we witnessed a dramatic shift of government overreach. Unelected bureaucrats issuing mandates. Politicians circumventing the rule of law. School boards placing politics in front of kids. Bias media fanning the flames of division.
The dust has settled somewhat, but we have now is a very divided society. Marisa Voelkel, running for state Assembly in the 43rd district, wants a unified country again. She is not a politician. Marisa is a very well credentialed individual, a registered nurse and small business owner. More importantly, she is devoted to family.
If elected, I believe Marisa will support policies and legislation that protects our rights and individual freedoms, regardless of political affiliation. She will put priorities in front of petty politics. Marisa appeals to the common citizen, who is struggling to fill gas tanks and refrigerators. The citizen who is witnessing high crime rates and massive inflation. The citizen that wants a unified country again.
Vote for Marisa Voelkel in November for the 43rd Assembly district.