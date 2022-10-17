The last three years of our lives certainly have been the most challenging for most of us. They look nothing like the world we all grew up in. Once upon a time, we didn’t let politics get in the way of friendships. Politicians didn’t cross the line into extremes. School boards kept ideology out of our schools. Compromises and sacrifices were made. Keeping American’s unified was more important.

During the pandemic and the election cycles of 2020-2021, we witnessed a dramatic shift of government overreach. Unelected bureaucrats issuing mandates. Politicians circumventing the rule of law. School boards placing politics in front of kids. Bias media fanning the flames of division.

