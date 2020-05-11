Vivitrol may be the key to sweeping our jails. Vivitrol is an injectable medication administered once a month that is used to help combat opioid addiction. Vivitrol is nonaddictive and works by blocking the receptors in the brain that the drug is drawn to. This opioid antagonist does not allow the use to get “high.”
Wisconsin Act 119 was enacted on March 3. This statue allows jails and prisons to administer opioid antagonist medications and provide inmates medication-assisted treatments. In Wisconsin, jails are seeking the funding for drug treatment programs. Outside of jails, addiction is a serious concern, and social workers are working hard to help fight addiction with their clients. Inmates that are brought into jail who struggle with opioid addiction can reach out for treatment if they feel they will be or are experiencing withdrawals.
The big picture purpose of offering drug treatment in jails is to see fewer re-entries. If treatment can be provided within the jail, then upon release social workers can work with the clients for their monthly injection to stay clean. Vivitrol has been shown to reduce opioid relapse in users. The jail treatment program is voluntary, and this sends the message to the clients that they are the leaders of their own recovery, and it is up to them if they want the help from the social workers.
KASIDIE PALLANSCH
Janesville