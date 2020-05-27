Sense and sensibility! One reads letters to the editor on the Opinion Page and finds both in abundance. How people reason or otherwise arrive at the beliefs they indomitably hold is endlessly fascinating but too often alarming.
In one instance, I read one person's comprehensive list of President Trump's actions and attitudes that clearly reveal his sleazy character and how he fails as president. Below that letter, a woman blames the government because of safeguarding directions and guidelines to protect citizens from the coronavirus. She likens them to Nazi Germany paying people to snitch on their neighbors and, ultimately, taking away their guns!
This is utter paranoia! The real concern of the lady is, apparently, freedom of movement and gathering.
The villain is the coronavirus, not the government. The government is trying to protect people from getting sick and even dying because this acknowledged menace keeps on doing just that! Social distancing makes it harder for the virus to transfer between people. People need to go to stores to obtain food and other necessities; they can pray and read the Bible at home. Not being able to gather together to ask the Lord's blessing may be less satisfying, but it is necessary. A good shepherd protects his or her flock and will find ample and acceptable ways for guidance during this unprecedented time.
JOANNE O. ANDERSON
Janesville