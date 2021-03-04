The 2020 presidential election basically shows how many Americans would like to vote in elections. When added together, the vote total was a record and should inspire legislation and rules to maintain that level of participation.
It is true that the existing rules were relaxed in many cases to make it safer for both the voters and the election workers. But states were careful to make sure that votes were legitimate, and post-election inquiries answered questions raised over the validity of each state's votes.
There is proposed legislation at the state level that would curtail voting. An attorney appearing before the Supreme Court admitted that Republicans felt that fair and convenient voting worked against them. This honest appraisal should alarm both the Supreme Court and every citizen of voting age.
How ridiculous is it to ask for laws that make voting difficult? With our former president and his news outlets hammering the false claims about election fraud, we need to be careful to seek the truth and deny these false claims.
If a Republican wins the next election, should we be skeptical and question those results? Should we go forward as a democratic republic with no confidence in our system? I think not.
I fear the Supreme Court as well as many state courts that are now owned by Republican appointees will side with laws to limit a citizen's right to fair and equal representation. Pay attention. Call your representatives. Save your voting rights.
GENE BIER
Milton