Your May 2 editorial, "Milton duo resigns, finally," referenced the “mess” created by Tim Schigur and Jerry Schuetz. I disagree and believe it was the efforts of The Gazette, Edgerton Reporter, three board members, a business manager and a private citizen.

An error in protocol for awarding “stipends” was acknowledged and apologized for. Further investigations exonerated the board president and administration. However, the aforementioned group continuously implies there was malfeasance committed when, in fact, it has been common practice to award degrees earned and additional duties assigned for the last 40-plus years.

This error in protocol could have easily been rectified at the next board meeting when first discovered, but three board members chose to “play” this out in the media. When examining the body of work accomplished by Tim Schigur and his administrative team compared to an error in protocol for awarding “stipends”, one must conclude the attention given to this error was vendetta driven.

Joe Martin was correct in his support of Schigur and Schuetz as this was a classic case of character assassination. I disagree with your editorial that these two "did this damage.” The real damage was done by three board members, a business manager, a newspaper ad by a private citizen and biased journalism. Yet, a referendum still passed in spite of the efforts of the aforementioned group. Trust me, this character assassination will result in more litigation to restore Schigur's, Schuetz's and Westrick’s reputations.

KENNETH HAUGOM

Edgerton