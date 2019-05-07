Your May 2 editorial, "Milton duo resigns, finally," referenced the “mess” created by Tim Schigur and Jerry Schuetz. I disagree and believe it was the efforts of The Gazette, Edgerton Reporter, three board members, a business manager and a private citizen.

An error in protocol for awarding “stipends” was acknowledged and apologized for. Further investigations exonerated the board president and administration. However, the aforementioned group continuously implies there was malfeasance committed when, in fact, it has been common practice to award degrees earned and additional duties assigned for the last 40-plus years.

This error in protocol could have easily been rectified at the next board meeting when first discovered, but three board members chose to “play” this out in the media. When examining the body of work accomplished by Tim Schigur and his administrative team compared to an error in protocol for awarding “stipends”, one must conclude the attention given to this error was vendetta driven.

Joe Martin was correct in his support of Schigur and Schuetz as this was a classic case of character assassination. I disagree with your editorial that these two "did this damage.” The real damage was done by three board members, a business manager, a newspaper ad by a private citizen and biased journalism. Yet, a referendum still passed in spite of the efforts of the aforementioned group. Trust me, this character assassination will result in more litigation to restore Schigur's, Schuetz's and Westrick’s reputations.

KENNETH HAUGOM

Edgerton

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.