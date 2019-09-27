Vaping should be illegal and all of the products left in stores should be destroyed.

Hasn't it occurred to health officials that it's the vaping itself that is causing deaths and breathing and health problems?

It has been said many times that if a person were to eat a cigarette, it would kill them. Well, vaping is an even speedier way of killing yourself. That vapor instantly passes through the wall of the lungs and into the bloodstream and to the brain. Cigarette smoke doesn't do that because smoke particles are much larger than vapor and much is filtered out, which obviously doesn't occur with vapor.

ALBERT GOETSCH

Clinton