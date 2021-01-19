I read with interest Monday's article on vaccinating 1,300 school district staff members.
The state has obviously not authorized it yet. The county also has not, and yet Mercy Health System has chosen in their infinite wisdom to veto those decisions.
If this transpires, I detect a case of 1,300 line jumpers. I support our teachers and what they do, but I don't think they are a priority over my mid-90s parents.
I also think it warrants looking into prosecuting institutions that make their own set of rules. Perhaps they should not be permitted to be vaccinated. The article says the DHS is following on those who are not following guidelines. Good for them. I think our legal system should jump on this also.
DAN THOMPSON
Janesville