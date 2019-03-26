After reading the Sunday letter by Pamela Wolfe (“Neubauer could undermine many important reforms”) in support of her candidate, I thought, “Another extremist letter about their preferred candidate.” While she considered close party ties a negative about the opponent, there was no mention of the close party ties of her favored one. It was apparently the “correct” party, so OK.

As usual, the extreme right says the liberals (Democrats) want to rewrite the law from the bench, and the extreme left says the conservatives (Republicans) interpret the law to suit their beliefs of staying in a time when only white males had rights. Both views are a distorted interpretation of the whole group.

No matter who is elected, we must trust that they will try to look at each case impartially with their interpretation of what the law means. According to the what I have read, they have both done this in spite of their close party ties.

The Founding Fathers certainly had their differences, but they worked together for the good of all. Over the last decade or so, working together for all has not been the norm, to the detriment of all.

It is past time we have some respect for those who for many reasons do not share our personal views. This country is stalemated by greed and egos of those who must have their own way without respect or understanding of others.

PAT SCOTT

Beloit