This last year has been a strong reminder of how much local government can affect our lives. Do I wear a mask? Can I visit the park? Can I eat inside? Will my business make it? Will my child have in-person learning? That is why more than ever it is important for us to have a voice in government.
How do we do that? There are many ways, but the easiest one is to vote in our local elections.
This Tuesday, we have a chance to elect leaders for Janesville City Council and Janesville School Board. In years past, we have had less choices, in my view. I believe we are fortunate this year: Two candidates are neighbors of mine, two candidates are people with whom I have served on community projects and two are incumbents willing to serve another term. I believe all candidates care about Janesville and want to see it prosper.
You might know something about one or more of these candidates. If you don’t know any of them, ask a friend you trust who they support. The Gazette has also provided coverage and endorsements, as well.
What I love about local politics is it can be about us. We know these people. They are neighbors. So please vote, either early at City Hall or at the polls Tuesday, April 6. There are hearts everywhere in our town as reminder of what makes a community special. An “I voted” sticker can be another reminder.
OAKLEIGH RYAN
Janesville