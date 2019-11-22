History tends to repeat itself: “Four score and seven years ago…engaged in a great civil war testing whether any nation so conceived and dedicated can long endure.”

With the vitriolic and rampant divisiveness current in our country, how prophetic are the last words in President Lincoln’s opening remarks?

At this critical juncture in our history, as in WWII, it is beyond time for “we the people” to come together and, unlike many of our elected officials, put country above self-interest. With the 2020 elections approaching, it's time to elect independent-thinking candidates who reflect the will of the people and an unwavering understanding of the vision of our forefathers, regardless of party affiliation. And we should “un-elect” those who don’t.

With various foreign countries poised to take advantage of a divided America, let us take steps to present a strong, united America, a country that in Lincoln’s words will remain strong and “long endure.”

G. FRED GOODSIR

Janesville