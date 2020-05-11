The London author Umair Haque sees a collapsing American society in which people are too busy being selfish, self-absorbed, self-concerned and narcissistic to confront the problems facing America. He sees people denying health care coverage for neighbors and consistently voting against improvement to the overall well-being of others.
Our European allies believe Americans, now more than ever, reject anything resembling the existence of the public good. They say our culture embraces “individualism as a smokescreen for selfishness.” There is no sense of a common wealth or of a public interest or a shared good.
Most in our country are seen as in it for private gain with no interest larger than their own material growth. Greed characterizes America.
The author fears that many Americans have begun to embrace the fallacy that individualism and aggression will fix everything, one that always puts private interests over public ones. The result has been that capitalism ends up exploiting rather than enriching today’s Americans. College has become as costly as a home. By middle age, many Americans are barely able to make ends meet. Going to the hospital can mean lifelong poverty. Retirement is something that is vanishing, so the ultra-rich get richer.
He asserts Americans believe the foolish lie that only our own narrow enrichment matters. Only our own existence counts and only our own “opinion” is truth. The world looks at America and sees something very different than we do.
JERRY HANSON
Elkhorn