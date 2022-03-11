Most politicians are slaves to money masters who pay campaign expenses and supply lobbyists to run Congress. Those unelected shills decide how bills are written and when to bring a vote. Seeing senators line up like sheep behind a party leader to support policies that are not the expressed will of their own constituents is striking and depressing. Henry David Thoreau once wrote slavery "exists wherever people are bought and sold, wherever a man allows himself to be made a mere thing or a tool, and surrenders his inalienable rights of reason and conscience."
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, with many state GOP legislators, are practicing 1950s Joe McCarthy politics. They see things that don't exist. They follow wrongheaded ideas that seek to overturn freedom with vigilante justice, dissembling and every known divisive tactic. They want all of us to be slaves to oligarchs.
The noble Ukrainians, who desperately need our help, show us every day how to be proud and brave defenders of an independent democracy. We can't be shy about pointing out what a good country we strive to be. We can't allow a diabolical demagogue and his ilk to undermine all that is peaceful, free, kind and just. But as former President Dwight D. Eisenhower noted, "history does not long entrust the care of freedom to the weak or timid."