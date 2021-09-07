On the first or second day of President Joe Biden's administration, he killed the Keystone XL pipeline. Since then, he has canceled oil leasing in Alaska, suspended oil leasing on federal lands (and the revenue that goes with it) even after a court ruled the moratorium illegal and has used the Endangered Species Act to reduce drilling on private lands. Then on Aug. 11, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan implored the OPEC cartel to pump more oil.
So here is the Biden administration pushing the cartel to pump more oil while tying the hands of our own oil-producing companies, triggering the loss of very well-paying union jobs that Biden is constantly harping about.
Union leaders, why aren't we seeing more pushback against your friend in the White House? You spent millions to get Biden elected and now he is sticking it right up you know where.
Also on Aug. 11, the Department of Labor reported an annualized inflation rate of 7.1% in 2021, and 8.4% in the three months prior. And the administration wants to throw another $4 trillion to $5 trillion into the system through an infrastructure bill.
Do we want to go back to the days of depending on the OPEC nations for our fuel and energy? Do we want to go back to the days of 10-20% inflation? This Socialist-leaning administration that is now in power is leading us in that direction.