Certain activities were formerly known as "vices" such as:
Drinking, which effectively lost its status as a vice with the failure of Prohibition and the rise of large-scale organized crime. Today it's known that drinking even small amounts of alcohol destroys brain cells, but rationalization and pretense offer convenient answers to such objection.
Recreational drug use, particularly of marijuana, which the industry's overt and covert lobby assure us is harmless or beneficial (associated vehicle crashes are generally not harmless, as with alcohol). As Reader's Digest recently pointed out, finding valid information on the habit-forming and brain-degrading effects of marijuana requires careful sorting out to avoid propaganda input or entire articles provided by the industry (incredibly vast sums of money are at stake).
Gaming, known as "gambling" in the days when the term "vice" carried some moral impact, had 15% of Americans visiting a casino in 1989 but 45% in 2019. Gaming was the largest form of entertainment in America in normal, nonpandemic years with returns larger than any competitors.
Mainland Communist China has no casinos. Recreational drug and alcohol use are also forbidden or discouraged. Despite its status as a tyrannical, human-rights-crushing regime, the Chinese Communist Party is by policy anti-vice.
Why? Because moral strength bolsters political and military strength. By contrast, in America, "... in the 1990's, social science had supplanted morality in the public sphere."