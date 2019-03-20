Don’t miss your opportunity to see a powerful movie showing in theaters beginning March 29. "Unplanned" is the dramatic true story of Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood director who is now one of the nation’s finest advocates for life. I strongly encourage you to experience this movie. Take your friends, family and teenagers (pro-life and pro-choice alike). Pro-life supporters, witness the powerful effects of peaceful, prayerful vigils and the success of the gentle, persistent efforts of many.

If you consider yourself pro-choice, I challenge you to see this movie and hear the truth. Then afterward, honestly assess if you still feel the same about the agency you support. Ironically, this movie is given an R rating to keep teenagers from seeing it; however, one doesn’t need parental permission to obtain an abortion. To watch the movie trailer and see where "Unplanned" is showing in your area, go to unplannedtickets.com. Enter your city or zip code to show listings in your area and select menu button to watch the trailer.

MEG BOHLER

Janesville