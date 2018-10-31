I have been frustrated for many years by not feeling represented by Rep. Paul Ryan. Letters I’ve sent to him have been answered with form letters dealing with a completely different topic. At the UW-Rock County debate Wednesday, I felt some hope in the person of Randy Bryce. I feel that he will listen to us and respond to the question, not beat around the bush or change the subject to his liking. I am not worried about his past as he has admitted his mistakes and paid his debts. I believe in forgiveness.
Randy Bryce answered the questions fairly at the debate, and his answers were intelligent. I believe that he will make a good congressman for the 1st District.
NANCY J. HANSEN-BENNETT
Janesville
