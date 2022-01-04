Hundreds of thousands of tax dollars - yours and mine - are being wasted on yet another look into our state’s presidential election results despite the fact the election results were upheld by courts with Republican-appointed judges, by numerous recounts and by independent reviews.
Joe Biden won 21,000 more votes than Donald Trump, period. Yet the losers, including Republicans in our state Legislature, can’t accept the defeat.
Instead, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has used our tax dollars to hire former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to review the election yet again. But there’s been no transparency - Vos has provided so few records to document these expenditures as requested by the open records law that he’s been taken to court.
In addition, our U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson wants the Legislature to run the election process. This is frightening, folks. The basis of democracy is having fair elections, nonpartisan control of elections and acceptance of the results.
Never before in our country’s history has a fair election been scrutinized and contested this long. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Sunday that Laura Thornton, director of the Alliance for Securing Democracy of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance has labeled the United States a “backsliding democracy.” America, the birthplace of modern democracy, is now on the verge of losing its democracy. We can’t let that happen.