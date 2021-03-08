I’ve been reading abut the differences between the candidates for Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction. The differences are like night and day.
Deb Kerr wants to give public money to private schools from the pool of money collected for the upkeep of public schools, while Jill Underly does not. This elected position is and was designed to oversee Wisconsin’s schools not the betterment of corporations or private schools. The word "public" is even in the name of the post.
There are many reasons to elect Underly based on keeping the money given by taxpayers for the schools we value and having a say in how they are run by our elected school board members.
Vouchers will give the money to private schools with no oversight and no quality indicators to ensure how an educational curriculum is enacted.
We already have charter schools for specific student needs as part of the public school system. These are monitored via the educational governing board to ensue our tax money is being spent on things needed in a students education. Underly’s philosophy is consistent with helping our public schools grow.
VIRGIL PARKER
Janesville