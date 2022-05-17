There have been at least two posts recently advocating rapid adoption of a carbon tax. This is an ill-informed idea not supported by the facts.
Carbon dioxide accounts for 2% at the max for any heating. Water vapor is the most significant gas accounting for up to 75%. The planet is warming as it has been doing for thousands of years. Most of Wisconsin was once covered by a glacier.
Carbon dioxide is an important part of the planet's life cycle. Without it life, on earth would disappear in a short time.
Our weather patterns are more controlled by the uncontrollable heating and cooling of the Pacific Ocean than by any amount of carbon dioxide.
Then why is there so much effort to limit carbon dioxide?
The answer is that this is an issue that can be used to instill fear in the population in order to gain power.
The president's current refusal to do anything to curb runaway inflation, particularly the war on fossil fuels, is all part of the playbook to let things deteriorate so far that it will be an excuse to declare an emergency and nationalize the energy industry. We can all see this happening by his continued attacks on the oil companies.
Please stand up against this destruction of our freedom. Use your vote stop this mania. Vote conservative.