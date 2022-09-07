"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." While not their official motto, this is the phrase most of us would associate with the US Postal Service. The origins of this phrase are a matter of historical debate; in a similar fashion, a historical debate continues to involve the Postal Service - the debate on fleet electrification.
Mail trucks average travel distances of about 20 miles per day; spend more time idling than the average vehicle; and come home to roost at night in a centralized location. Do these factors all not sound ripe for an electric vehicle (EV) revolution?
Last year the US Postal Service released a plan to purchase 165,000 brand new vehicles to update its aging fleet - with only 10% of these being EVs. Due to pressure from multiple groups, several months ago it upped the target to 50% of the new fleet being EVs.
This is still not enough. Action is needed now to curb climate change and reduce emissions. About 30% of the federal government's vehicles are mail trucks. If we electrified these vehicles, we'd stop burning an estimated 135 million gallons of fuels per year, keeping more planet-heating emissions out of the atmosphere.
The technology to make this happen is here; the political will and the societal impetus to build out infrastructure is lacking. Nevertheless, it's never been more obvious - the time is now to fully electrify the USPS fleet.