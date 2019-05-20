One Republican senator and one Republican congressman have recently had their moments of “profiles in courage.”

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah voted publicly against one of President Trump’s federal judicial nominees.

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan has publicly called for President Trump’s impeachment.

Romney opposed the judicial candidate because of the candidate stating, in a very caustic and racial way, that President Barack Obama was not a citizen.

Amash just completed reading the Mueller Report and has concluded the impeachment process should be started.

There still is hope for a two-party system with individual thinkers. I believe Republicans in Walworth County need to begin to the think about the future. Maybe reading the Mueller Report would be a good start.

PAUL KRISTOFFERSEN

Fontana