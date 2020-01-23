Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Some rain or sleet may mix in. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.