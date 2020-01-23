In his State of the State message, Gov. Tony Evers announced a plan to create a nonpartisan commission to look at redistricting. The existing district maps are drawn with an advantage to Republican candidates. The response from Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald was to call such an idea as fake, phony and partisan. Their stance is that the majority party will once again in 2021 be able to draw districts to its liking. They stress that our state constitution gives them that power, and they will exercise it as they see fit.
There is only one problem here: Our state constitution assumed leaders of moral standing and public commitment. That is obviously missing in Vos and Fitzgerald.
GENE BIER
Milton