Here are some corrections to some of Tuesday's letters to the editor.

In response to the letter, "Reasons to be grateful for Walker's leadership," Scott Walker has nothing to do with the Wisconsin Employee Trust Funds. Those funds are totally funded by those who contribute to and benefit from the fund. Fund managers have helped it to be one of the most successful funds in the country.  The public is not taxed a single dime.

Also, teachers in the school district in which I was employed, did pay a portion of their health insurance premiums. Act 10 jacked it up from the 7.5 percent we paid then to 10 percent.

Regarding the letter, "Vukmir helped free teachers from unions," Vukmir didn't "help free" teachers from unions because for years educators in Wisconsin have not been mandated to join their local union. In the past, teachers did have to pay dues ("fair share"), and they received all the union benefits. I believe that "fair share" no longer exists, but all teachers still get the benefits of the union.

EDA WILSON

Whitewater

