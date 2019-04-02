It’s getting really hard to discern whether The Gazette is a subsidiary of the city of Janesville or the other way around. The fact that The Gazette is so close to the city council and City Manager Mark Freitag that they appear to be joined at the hip only becomes a problem when the sole newspaper in town loses all objectivity and refuses to consider any options other than what the city administration brings forth. It becomes more important for residents to provide alternate ideas and, when ignored, active dissent.

In fact, The Gazette has used its bully pulpit to attack residents' ideas that differ from the city and stooped to character assassination and innuendo to keep everyone in line. Two recent editorials highlight their abuse, and both mention the Monterey Dam. The first was the editorial (March 24) endorsing the incumbents for council. The Gazette could not stop there, and it had to attack the other candidate by labeling her a "naysayer" and pointing out her dissent on the dam--actually stating the lie that her dissent had cost the city time and money.

Perhaps Frei-Gaz, Janesville’s two-headed monster, has forgotten that the city received its final permit and removed the dam the very next morning. And the city was not involved in any legal action nor lost one penny of grant money.

Maybe it’s time to separate the beast and go back to reporting the news and getting your facts right. To continue on your current tack could prove that ignorance truly is Bliss.

DAVID BUMMOND

Janesville