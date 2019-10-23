Within the last 14 months, two Americans have passed, and their lives are true legacies of what most of us would describe as patriots.

Sen. John McCain died Aug. 25, 2018, and Congressman Elijah Cummings died Oct. 17.

Their differences were so numerous that I will only list a few. Elijah and John were of a different race, different political party, different background, different ambitions and different history.

John’s love for the military and service to country was his passion.

Elijah’s love for people, specifically those who have been left out, was his passion.

The intersection of social justice and military service brought these two patriots to run for political office and represent us as Americans.

This is a better country in this 21st century because of Elijah and John.

As Elijah alluded to in one of his last political speeches, both John and Elijah are “dancing with the angels” knowing they did every thing they could to preserve and protect the democracy that they both loved.

Thank you, Sen. John McCain. Thank you, Congressman Elijah Cummings.

History will now serve you well.

PAUL KRISTOFFERSEN

Fontana