I am an 89-year-old senior citizen and Army veteran. I have shared life with many different mentors who loved me, guided me and supported me. They were always there for me when the going was tough. As a veteran, I served my county during conflicts that were victorious but at the cost of much suffering and many lives. My fellow soldiers and my country have always been there for me and, yes, for everyone.
Our country and the entire world is fighting a new costly war in the form of a deadly virus. But this battle is different. It calls for everyone to participate. We must put our trust in God to touch all our lives with the love he gives. We must all remember that our monetary system proclaims, “In God we Trust.” I know that the love of God sees us all through the storms and trouble that come our way. This is not a time to panic, not a time to vacation on the beach and not a time to complain about things we are missing. My faith has taught me that God is love and love always wins. Don’t be afraid to ask God to be your mentor.
Also, it is no time to let politics be part of the battle. We are all in this together. We should do what our country asks of us. As for my family and I, we pray daily for everyone in this world. And we ask God to bless America and, yes, God bless the whole world.
WARREN R. SMITH JR.
Janesville