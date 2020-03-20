This as a harrowing experience for all of us. The COVID-19 pandemic is the stuff movies are made of. But it’s not pretend.
Since our leadership in Washington, D.C., is inept, kudos to the state and local governments who are giving our citizens guidance.
We cannot control this pandemic, but we can alter our mindsets to accept the situation and do what is required to try and not get sick!
Soap and water is a must!
Wash your hands and keep your hands from your face.
The virus can live on surfaces for several days, so wash your hands after you put groceries away that you want use for several days out. For food stuffs you are going to use immediately, wipe them down and then wash your hands.
Stay home!
Parents need some suggestions for filling their days with constructive activities for kids. You come up with something, share your successes with other parents.
Be aware of your elderly neighbors. Leave food by their door if they are unable to cook for themselves.
And be kind to one another.
Situations like this have brought out the best in Americans. Remember 9/11 and how New Yorkers instinctively helped people from those burning buildings, dragging them down staircases.
That “heroism” is in us. This is the time to pull on that inner strength.
And thank God who we are.
JULIE O’TOOLE
Janesville