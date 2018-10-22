The “big” lotteries are setting records in the past weeks—with at least one jackpot well into the billion-dollar range. It is fun to spend a moment imagining what one would do if you won. Listen to people describe their plans, and it almost always includes some reference to helping others—be it paying off family members' debts, new homes for parents or other kind gestures.

Have you ever thought you could do some of that kindness without waiting to win the big one?

A couple of lottery tickets a week can be fun—long odds, but fun if you are spending the grocery money on the tickets. But why not balance that with a bit of direct help to your community family? There are far too many here in town that don’t have money for groceries (or rent, or clothing, etc.). If you are buying a ticket for both of the “big” lotteries for each drawing, you are dropping about $32 per month. Why not match that with a $32 monthly gift to a local charity, such as ECHO or HealthNet of Rock County? Sign up with your financial institution’s bill payment system and make sending them a little something every month.

Just think, if only 1000 of the readers of this letter did this, that would be $32,000 per month for the neediest in our home town.

Try it! It won’t hurt, and you can feel a bit like a lottery winner!

DAN MILBRANDT

Janesville

