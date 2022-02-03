In the afternoon, a report was released that former President Donald Trump and his inner circle tried to invoke the help of the judiciary, the Department of Homeland Security and the military to seize voting machines in swing states. Those institutions' leaders said no.
We are all aware of the courageous stand by the Georgia secretary of state against Trump’s pressure to "find votes." Mike Pence stood tall against Trump’s pressure and acted as a patriot. Trump tried very hard to overturn the safe and fair election; fortunately, he failed and the U.S. experiment in self-government held.
Then Tuesday night, "Frontline" aired a one-hour summary of the Trump presidency, which included a long list of actions that accelerated the divisions within the country.
The most damning was the total capitulation of the GOP and its historical principles to Trump. We see that in Wisconsin with our state Legislature spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to find fraud where there is none. Think of how those tax dollars might have been used if not wasted trying to appease Trump: help for the elderly, poor, more protective gear for rural medical facilities, meals for kids.
Voters in Wisconsin need to take a moment to see how their state and local legislators voted on the sham investigations and voting suppression. Until the last decade, Wisconsin was one of the leading states in promoting fairness and opportunity for all. Vote to restore that honorable tradition.