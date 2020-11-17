Born in 1951, raised with the work ethic and brainwashed by my mother that I had to go to college or become a "ditch digger," my marching orders in life were clearly imprinted.
She failed to inform me that "ditch diggers" make more money than college graduates. Mother prides herself on being the "realistic" parent with business sense, while my dad was an "idealist." I only knew that an idealist had something to do with going to the moon, the Peace Corps and always trying to be a Good Samaritan.
I was on the playground in seventh grade when Kennedy got shot. I remember always worrying about my grades, fallout shelters, Communism and getting drafted. I volunteered to work in a state mental hospital and ended up spending 20 years in the mental health field followed by another 20 years in health care.
Suddenly, I'm three months away from age 70, working at a COVID-infested nursing home, still buying fixer-upper homes to rent out and wondering why I don't know my grand kids. Maybe my newly blown-out vertebrae are Allah's way of telling me it is OK to say goodbye to that work ethic, discover who my grownup kids turned out to be and spend time with my grand kids.
They will soon be deciding what is realistic and whose job it is (or was) to preserve the quality of life for all living beings on this once Goldilocks planet.
DAVID INNIS
Janesville