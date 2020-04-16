Regarding Jon Koniecki's Tuesday letter that we'd be better off if we followed Donald Trump's COVID-19, Trump disbanded the U.S. pandemic response team in 2018. He removed the US. epidemiologist embedded at the Chinese CDC, ignored early warnings of pandemic, called it a hoax and a Democratic plot and, of course, Barack Obama's fault. The week the U.S. took the lead in worldwide cases, Trump was bragging about the ratings of the press conferences.
Quick, decisive action could have saved many lives that we have lost. And now the stimulus checks are delayed in order to put his name on them? It's all about him. He takes no responsibility for the downside and claims all credit for any progress. Truly sad. We need real leadership NOW. The train is running out of control downhill, and the bridge over the ravine is out at the bottom. Trump claims it is not out, but that's OK to Trump followers, who don't believe in ravines anyhow. We no longer have the leisure of following this vapid, vain fool. You can die supporting him. I would rather not.
STEVE WIND
Edgerton