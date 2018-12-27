Norman Aulabaugh’s Dec. 14 letter comparing Nazi collaborators in Hungary killing Jews with Donald Trump’s criticizing immigrants and minorities for their not always exemplary behavior doesn’t really make sense. A better comparison would be to compare the Hungarian Arrow Cross Militiamen to the leftist Antifa mobs who threaten and attack conservative, “fascist”-type protesters.
The left doesn’t want to make America great again. They want to wreck it. Western civilization will perhaps be saved by Donald Trump, not by idiot snowflakes or the Democratic Party importing third-world illiterates who will turn cities, according to one academic, into “jewels of ethnic culture" or by Muslim imams telling their followers not to assimilate or cooperate with the FBI.
Will Trump save America from going mad like Europe, where people are arrested for racism and Islamophobia for reporting Muslim gang rapes? Is white privilege all about disenfranchising whites in favor of a new dependent underclass? Is that what diversity and multiculturalism are really about?
Donald Trump was certainly a flawed candidate, but who in their right mind, after all the scandals in the 90’s, would want to put a couple of criminal psychopaths back in the White House?
STEVE SCHEIFLEY
Walworth
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse