President Trump talks of social distancing. Well, when I watch the special reports on TV, I notice the task force team does not do that; they stand side by side at the podium. Shouldn’t they be setting an example of the social distancing like we are supposed to do? The president and task force should practice what they preach to others. They shouldn’t be any different because they are more important than us. The president is no better than any of the rest of us just because he is rich and thinks he can do whatever he wants. We should all be treated equally no matter who we are.
BETTE SHACKELFORD
Janesville