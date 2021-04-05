Whenever a president is first elected, some people criticize every action.
So, I didn’t believe it when people were calling Trump’s 2017 tax cuts “Tax cuts for the wealthy.” I decided to research it.
My findings were so shocking that I checked several sources, and they all said the same thing. It was “tax cuts for the wealthy."
According to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, the “Middle Class Miracle,” as the tax cuts have been called, gave 3.4% tax cuts to households making $308,000 to $733,000. For those making over that amount, the tax cut decreased to 2.7%.
It would naturally follow that those making less than $308,000 (the middle-income earners) would receive the highest tax cut because they are the ones who need it most, right? Wrong. Their tax cut was 1.6%, and unlike the cuts for those in higher brackets, this one expires in 2025.
The CBO estimated that these tax cuts will increase the deficit by $1.9 trillion over 11 years. Republicans supported it.
Meanwhile, every Republican lawmaker opposed President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, which, among other things, sends one-time payments to individuals making $75,000 or under and households making $150,000 or under. Why? They said it’s too expensive and goes to people who don’t need it.
Republicans do, however, support the repeal of the estate tax, which only applies to estates valued at over $11.7 million.
I vote on issues, not party lines, but I don’t feel supported by the GOP at present.
JUDY HATLEN
Janesville