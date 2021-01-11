I hope all you complicit Republicans and Trump supporters are happy.
You are responsible for Wednesday's insurrection, and no amount of distance or office resignation relieves you of your responsibility.
In our state, it starts at the top of our elected officials (Ron Johnson) all the way down to virtually every citizen that supported Trump. This goes beyond political ideology of Democrat and Republican. I can appreciate political differences, but all of you made excuses for his autocratic, impulsive, racist behavior, and now we see the results.
I will never forget, and I'll get back to you on forgiveness.
JOHN SOEHNLEIN
Janesville