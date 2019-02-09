Unfortunately, the beat goes on and on. When Donald Trump speaks, what are we to believe as reality?

With no military background, Mr. Trump dismisses out of hand the counsel of the intelligence community and the advice of distinguished former and active military generals. Mr. Trump assures us that current intelligence concerning the nuclear status in North Korea and Iran is pure fabrication.

Mr. Trump assures us that we have unquestionably the best equipped military in weapons and personnel in world history. But there seems to be a disconnect between his assurances and reality. As cited by the American Legion’s National Commander, for instance, “The security and well-being of the United States are at greater risk than at any time in decades. America’s military superiority…has eroded to a dangerous degree. Sequestration must be lifted to give the Pentagon and our troops the best opportunity to succeed."

And, on the home front, what happened to Mr. Trump’s oft-repeated pre-election assurance that Mexico would provide the funding for "the wall"?

Mr. President, as you built your cabinet with glowing rhetoric about each appointee, you have since fired most and/or created an atmosphere forcing many resignations. Is that what was meant when you would “drain the swamp"?

Finally, before speaking, have you ever considered the old adage, “Actions speak louder than words”?

G. FRED GOODSIR

Janesville