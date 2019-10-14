I understand that Donald Trump ran with the promise to get us out of endless wars, a simple statement in a complex situation. The Iraq War was justified using false information and scare tactics. We started a war that has put us in an almost unmanageable position. Any president coming into a situation such as this must look at previous commitments and possible results.

It was concluded that the early withdrawal of troops by Barack Obama led to the rise of ISIS. Why would withdrawal now not have the result of destabilizing that region again?

We were positioned to prevent conflict between the Turks and the Kurds, two groups with a history of hatred. While we can never resolve this hatred, we need to protect our Kurdish allies. They basically were the group that helped diminish the threat posed by ISIS.

A phone call between Trump and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan cleared the way for Turkey to invade Syria and slaughter Kurds. Trump had to know the result of that call. I only hope that the existence of Trump property in Turkey wasn't discussed. I hope that call was recorded somewhere.

When Trump was told of the anticipated escape of ISIS fighters under Kurd control, he stated that most of them would return to Europe and didn't see the problem. He also said that we could punish the Turks economically if this got out of control. Is there any logic and reason being used in his actions? Is he listening to his advisers?

GENE BIER

Milton