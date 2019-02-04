Listening to Trump’s speech on Saturday, Jan. 19, confirmed what I heard before. He repeated the wall will be built with American steel columns and concrete!

When I heard it the first time, I thought Trump’s wall is like Scott Walker’s Foxconn deal!

The real reason for the shutdown and urgent need for the wall is not about illegal immigration or stopping MS13 gangs! It’s to kick off his 2020 reelection. If he can get it now ($5.7 billion, a deal for American steel/concrete and jobs), the timing is right!

Like the Foxconn deal, the results (will it work?) will not be known for long after it’s built!

CHARLES SCHULTE

Edgerton