Since 2016, many people have recognized the danger that Donald Trump poses to our country and our democracy. His insistence on promoting himself while denying educated experts, particularly in the areas of national intelligence and science, have put us all at risk. He supported cutting taxes and reducing borrowing rates at a time when, based on economic data, we should have been doing the exact opposite. He supports expanded use of fossil fuels. He pals up with autocratic henchmen. He surrounds himself with yes men who tell him what he wants to hear, and he takes advice from his advisers on Fox News and other right-wing media outlets. He takes no responsibility, blames everyone else when things are bad and viciously attacks his critics.
Since the government has become aware of this virus, he has downplayed its danger, exaggerated government efforts to keep us safe and outright lied about testing progress. Instead of the federal government playing the lead role in distributing health care supplies where they are most needed, his approach has led to states competing with each other and taking part in a bidding war. And now he wants to roll back pandemic guidelines in order to help the stock market, which he sees as the key to his re-election. He's doing this, despite the fact that there is not one competent health expert that has supported his madness.
The danger is that a number of Americans will believe whatever he says just because he says it. Madness.
MARK HAMEL
Town of Fulton