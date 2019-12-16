Our democracy is skating on thin ice. I watch the U.S. House arguments and see some troubling behavior. Normally in an investigation, it is routine to question people that might have credible information and look for documents that might uncover the truth.

President Trump might be innocent, but his refusal to allow testimony by his staff and department leaders and his decision to hold back appropriate documents doesn't give a person much confidence.

Democrats aren't willing to take the time to subpoena those people and articles because the Supreme Court would probably have final say, and the court is now politically biased. Republican-elected officials are now owned by a president that rules over a new Republican Party, and everyone wants to be re-elected. The lack of the pertinent testimony and documents mentioned above makes it easy for them to defend the president.

This whole crazy thing is taking our political parties farther apart and will result in little concern for our citizens. And we have news outlets that stoke the fire that is burning the Constitution and taking us down the path of ruin.

GENE BIER

Milton